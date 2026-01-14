Philippine Business Council kicks off 2026 with professional networking event in Dubai

The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) kicked off 2026 with its first event of the year, “Kickstart, Connect & Unwind,” drawing strong attendance and highlighting the continued growth of its professional community.

Held earlier this month, the event provided attendees with opportunities for networking and collaboration, reflecting a strong start to the year for the council and its members.

The gathering attracted a wide range of professionals, underscoring PBC’s expanding reach within the local business community.

PBC credited the event’s success to the support of its sponsors and the efforts of its Board of Directors, who ensured the smooth execution of the program.