Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Business Council kicks off 2026 with professional networking event in Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) kicked off 2026 with its first event of the year, “Kickstart, Connect & Unwind,” drawing strong attendance and highlighting the continued growth of its professional community.

Held earlier this month, the event provided attendees with opportunities for networking and collaboration, reflecting a strong start to the year for the council and its members.

613941925 1292764169546762 1617744809703687020 n 613258753 1292763502880162 7236471664352377813 n

612136673 1292762549546924 8511209031370005213 n

The gathering attracted a wide range of professionals, underscoring PBC’s expanding reach within the local business community.

PBC credited the event’s success to the support of its sponsors and the efforts of its Board of Directors, who ensured the smooth execution of the program.

612781992 1292764219546757 5422813711164487251 n

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

600486303 1312398714265025 436726707007397619 n

Arrest warrant issue vs Atong Ang, others over missing sabungeros

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeal vs enforcement of Dh2.3M bank cheque

2 hours ago
House fire

Dubai Civil Defence to add smart chips to firefighter uniforms for faster emergency care

4 hours ago
legal document

Dubai Police warn against AI-generated forged documents amid rising fraud cases

4 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button