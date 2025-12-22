Community News

Filipino Mountaineers Federation leads successful clean-up drive in Al Qudra

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

The Filipino Mountaineers Federation (FMF), in coordination with Dubai Municipality and the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc), successfully held a community clean-up drive in Al Qudra, Dubai on December 21, 2025, bringing together volunteers and partner groups in a collective effort to promote environmental responsibility.

Dubbed “Hands for the Planet”, the initiative formed part of FMF’s advocacy for sustainable outdoor practices and responsible mountaineering. The activity also aligned with the campaign “An Hour with the Cleaning Engineer,” highlighting the importance of shared responsibility in maintaining public spaces.

Volunteers worked hand in hand to collect waste and clean the area, demonstrating how collaboration between community groups and local authorities can create a meaningful impact on environmental preservation. Organizers emphasized that even a short period of service can contribute significantly to keeping natural areas clean and safe for everyone.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 22 at 18.01.43 scaled

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 22 at 18.01.44 1

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 22 at 18.01.44 2

The clean-up drive reinforced FMF’s commitment to the Leave No Trace principle and its broader mission of promoting environmental awareness, outdoor ethics, and community engagement among Filipinos and other residents in the UAE.

FMF expressed its gratitude to Dubai Municipality, FilSoc, and all partner groups and volunteers who participated in the activity, noting that collective action remains key to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable community.

The organization encouraged the public to support similar initiatives and to follow FMF’s social media platforms for updates on upcoming environmental and outdoor activities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

92e25618 d69c 43f5 9cf9 5fd0c8767f99

UAE-based Filipinos hold friendship bowling cup

6 days ago
596063293 122147563178923295 1366484808576184911 n

Youth showcase patriotism at Las Damas de Rizal–CRC’s first interschool competition in Riyadh

2 weeks ago
sam

This 6-year-old Dubai-based Filipina gymnast is already winning gold

3 weeks ago
6 4749

Association of Filipino Real Estate Executives in Qatar forge partnership with The Filipino Times

3 weeks ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button