Filipino Mountaineers Federation leads successful clean-up drive in Al Qudra

The Filipino Mountaineers Federation (FMF), in coordination with Dubai Municipality and the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc), successfully held a community clean-up drive in Al Qudra, Dubai on December 21, 2025, bringing together volunteers and partner groups in a collective effort to promote environmental responsibility.

Dubbed “Hands for the Planet”, the initiative formed part of FMF’s advocacy for sustainable outdoor practices and responsible mountaineering. The activity also aligned with the campaign “An Hour with the Cleaning Engineer,” highlighting the importance of shared responsibility in maintaining public spaces.

Volunteers worked hand in hand to collect waste and clean the area, demonstrating how collaboration between community groups and local authorities can create a meaningful impact on environmental preservation. Organizers emphasized that even a short period of service can contribute significantly to keeping natural areas clean and safe for everyone.

The clean-up drive reinforced FMF’s commitment to the Leave No Trace principle and its broader mission of promoting environmental awareness, outdoor ethics, and community engagement among Filipinos and other residents in the UAE.

FMF expressed its gratitude to Dubai Municipality, FilSoc, and all partner groups and volunteers who participated in the activity, noting that collective action remains key to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable community.

The organization encouraged the public to support similar initiatives and to follow FMF’s social media platforms for updates on upcoming environmental and outdoor activities.