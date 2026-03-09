Two UAE armed forces m,embers killed in helicopter crash during duty

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that two members of the armed forces were killed after a military helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction while carrying out national duty on Monday, March 9.

Authorities said the aircraft went down during an operational mission within the country. The ministry confirmed that the crash was caused by a technical issue.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the two servicemen who were described as martyrs.

Officials also prayed for mercy for the fallen personnel and for strength and comfort for their families during this difficult time.