UAE launches global Ramadan Initiatives to promote compassion and humanitarian aid

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a series of global Ramadan initiatives and campaigns, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the values of compassion, tolerance, and generosity across continents.

Spanning multiple regions and featuring innovative humanitarian approaches, the initiatives further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for charitable action, extending support to vulnerable communities worldwide.

Marking the start of the Holy Month, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “11.5: Edge of Life” Ramadan campaign, which aims to help rescue five million children globally from hunger. The initiative focuses on children suffering from severe malnutrition, particularly in disaster-stricken, crisis-affected, and conflict zones, where five children under the age of five reportedly die every minute due to hunger.

The Emirates Red Crescent announced that more than 1.5 million people within the UAE and across 44 countries are benefiting from its Ramadan programs this year, with total costs exceeding AED60 million. The programs aim to ease humanitarian conditions in several affected nations.

The Gaza Strip remains central to the UAE’s Ramadan relief efforts. An aid vessel, Umm Al Emarat, departed on February 12 carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, and medical aid to bolster food security and strengthen emergency humanitarian response for affected families.

In addition, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi directed the launch of a humanitarian air bridge to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The initiative is transporting food parcels, medical supplies, and essential items for women and children, alongside urgent basic necessities to support families during Ramadan. The UAE continues to dispatch humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza as part of sustained relief operations.

Meanwhile, The Big Heart Foundation launched the second edition of its “For Gaza” Ramadan campaign, building on last year’s initiative to support orphaned children in the territory. The program seeks to provide long-term care, including custom prosthetic limbs, physical rehabilitation, and psychosocial support.

In Mauritania, a delegation from the International Charity Organisation, led by Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, oversaw the rollout of 90 charitable projects aimed at assisting poor villages and vulnerable groups.

At the same time, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, introduced its Ramadan campaign titled “Feed a Child, Build a Kitchen.” The initiative aligns with the UAE’s Year of Family and aims to ensure that children do not attend school hungry.

The campaign will initially support an environmentally sustainable school meals program in Kenya, with plans to expand across Sub-Saharan Africa. It seeks to transform charitable contributions into sustainable nutrition, improved educational opportunities, and stronger resilience for children and families affected by hunger and malnutrition.

Data cited by organizers show that over 90 percent of children in Africa lack access to a balanced diet, while 60 percent of children in Kenya suffer from malnutrition, conditions that directly impact school attendance, concentration, and academic performance.