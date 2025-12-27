Senate may approve Independent People’s Commission next year, says Sotto

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said that the proposed measure creating the Independent People’s Commission (IPC) may be approved next year.

Sotto noted that Congress’ immediate priority is to ratify the 2026 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which contains the proposed P6.793-trillion national budget, on Monday, December 29.

“Next year na. Only budget for the 29th,” he told reporters.

He earlier said senators would fast-track the passage of the IPC, one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration. The legislation could be discussed in the Senate before the Christmas break and passed by January next year.

Under bills filed in the Senate and House of Representatives, the IPC would have the authority to issue contempt sanctions or penalties against individuals who fail to comply with legal orders. It would also be empowered to file complaints against officials or government personnel who attempt to obstruct investigations into corruption in government projects.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed support for proposals to create a “more permanent commission” to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in government infrastructure projects.

DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said the agency “trusts that the ICI shall continue to fulfill its mandate under the law” and welcomes initiatives that may aid in investigating corruption, particularly in flood control projects.

Martinez emphasized that the DOJ remains ready to investigate and prosecute cases, including those recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), adding: “In pursuit of the truth, the Department will always go where the evidence leads.”

Sotto also said he believes the Palace-backed ICI has served its purpose, providing ample findings for the DOJ and the Ombudsman to continue their work. “The IPC bill will aid soon and more so for future investigations,” he added.

Earlier, the ICI announced it would focus on finalizing referrals to be forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman, coinciding with the resignation of Commissioner Rossana Fajardo, effective December 31, 2025.