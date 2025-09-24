Why are you so protective of the Discayas?” Lacson, Marcoleta clash during Blue Ribbon hearing

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Rodante Marcoleta exchanged heated words during Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing over the controversial use of flood control project funds and who should qualify as a state witness.

At the start of the hearing, Marcoleta, the committee’s former chairman, questioned Lacson’s media remarks suggesting that former Bulacan 1st District assistant engineer Brice Hernandez, rather than contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, should be the state witness.

Marcoleta said Lacson should not have made such statements while the investigation was ongoing.

“Foremost to my mind, Mr. Chair, is the integrity, the impartiality, and the objectivity of the proceedings of this committee,” Marcoleta said. “Mr. Chair, question is, does the chairman have the prerogative or the right to make judgment?”

Lacson clarified that his remarks were personal opinions made outside the Senate and the committee hearing. “So don’t question my opinion, that’s my opinion,” he told Marcoleta.

Marcoleta said he was not questioning Lacson’s opinion but stressed that the senator should consider his role as chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

As tensions rose, Lacson temporarily suspended the hearing ahead of the scheduled testimony of controversial former Bulacan 1st District engineer Henry Alcantara.

During the suspension, Lacson asked Marcoleta, “Why are you so protective of the Discayas?”

Marcoleta denied the allegation, saying, “I am not protecting them… the only remedy provided under the law is for them to apply, if they qualify, under the process of the witness protection program. That’s all what I did.”

Lacson ignored Marcoleta’s objections and resumed the hearing to allow Alcantara to testify. Marcoleta, however, said he would continue to register his objections and may raise them in plenary later in the day.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa intervened to calm Marcoleta and have him take his seat.