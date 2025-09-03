35% of Filipinos say quality of life improved — SWS

Thirty-five percent of Filipino adults said their quality of life has improved compared to a year ago, based on the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Results of the Second Quarter 2025 Social Weather Survey, conducted from June 25 to 29, showed that 35% of respondents were “gainers,” while 23% said their lives got worse (“losers”). Meanwhile, 42% reported no change.

The survey, which used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, has a margin of error of ±3% for national data and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. It was not commissioned by any group.

Across regions, the highest Net Gainers score was recorded in the Visayas at an “excellent” +22, followed by Mindanao at “very high” +16, Metro Manila at “very high” +10, and Balance Luzon at “high” +6.

SWS noted a 7-point increase in the nationwide Net Gainers score from April to June, driven by improvements in most areas except Balance Luzon.

Compared to April 23-28, Net Gainers rose sharply in the Visayas (up 22 points, from net zero to excellent), in Mindanao (up 19 points, from -3 to very high), and in Metro Manila (up 11 points, from -1 to very high).

In contrast, Balance Luzon recorded a decline, dropping 6 points from +12 to +6, shifting its rating from “very high” to “high.”