Filipino cultural dances take center stage at Araw ng Kasarinlan celebration in Abu Dhabi

The spirit of the Philippines came alive through cultural dances, captivating performances, and remarkable Filipino talent during the celebration of Araw ng Kasarinlan held in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi on June 21, the event showcased the rich traditions, artistry, and creativity of Filipinos, bringing together performers of all ages, including schools and various community groups, to celebrate their heritage with pride and passion.

Throughout the program, audiences were treated to an array of traditional dances such as the Singkil and Silong sa Ganding performed by Flair Ideal-Paced Academe (FIPA Schools). The OFW Global Movement for Empowerment UAE also delighted the public with the lively Itik Itik dance, while the Abu Dhabi Filipino Dance Club (ADFDC) and The Global Filipino Community & Associates (TGFCA) presented other engaging traditional performances.

The Philippine Emirates Private School (PEPS) brought the graceful Tinikling to the stage, complemented by cultural presentations from the Institutional Center for Excellence (ICE), Universal Philippine School (UPS Al Ain), The Philippine School (TPS), and Samahan Ng Mga OFW Sa UAE (SOUAE).

In an interview, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver emphasized the importance of such cultural celebrations abroad.

“It also goes to show na we are free here, very open, we can celebrate freely, we can also share to our Emirati brothers and sisters our culture, our heritage, our creativity,” the Ambassador said.

He also noted the crucial role of parents and schools in passing down Filipino culture to younger generations, especially those born or raised in the UAE.

“[The] very young, the second, third generation children growing up, learning our dances, our songs, they’re getting an attachment. Mga iba, pinangalaki na dito, pinanganak na dito, baka hindi na nila alam,” he said. “I’m glad yung mga parents nila sa mga Philippine schools who participated, they are inculcating in this new generation of Filipinos, our culture, our art, and our love for our country, love for fiesta, food, everything, and we all come together. It unifies us.”