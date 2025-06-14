Palace defends Marcos amid wage hike delay: ‘He is not a dictator’

Malacañang dismissed claims that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is obstructing efforts to pass a proposed ₱200 wage increase, following criticism that he failed to expedite the bill before Congress adjourned.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro addressed the accusations in a press briefing, pushing back on remarks from progressive groups who say the president should have certified the measure as urgent.

“Is President Marcos Jr. a dictator? He is not,” Castro said, defending the administration’s position.

She emphasized that the president respects the independence of Congress and has not blocked the proposed wage hike.

“Let’s leave the matter to Congress for now,” Castro added, stressing that the administration is not against increasing wages.

She reiterated that President Marcos supports initiatives that would improve workers’ welfare and pointed out that existing mechanisms—such as regional wage boards—already allow for periodic review and adjustment of wages.

While the House of Representatives approved the ₱200 wage hike on final reading, the Senate passed its version in 2023. However, the bill did not receive a presidential certification as urgent, which could have accelerated its passage before the end of the legislative session.

This led groups like Kabataan party-list to accuse the president of siding with business interests.

“Marcos Jr. simply does not want to upset his foreign and local elite business allies,” the group said in a statement.

Despite the political deadlock, Malacañang maintains that the president is allowing Congress to decide on the issue without executive interference.