Court orders 20-Day freeze on assets of Apollo Quiboloy

The Court of Appeals (CA) has issued a 20-day freeze order on the assets and properties of Apollo Quiboloy, the embattled leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

The order, handed down by the CA’s Special Third Division on August 6, follows a petition from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) targeting Quiboloy’s extensive holdings.

The 48-page ruling places a temporary hold on 10 bank accounts in Quiboloy’s name, 47 accounts linked to KOJC, as well as seven real properties and five vehicles under his ownership. Additionally, 16 properties and 16 vehicles associated with KOJC, and Quiboloy’s media empire, Sonshine Media Network International, have also been frozen.

AMLC’s investigation uncovered 330 significant financial transactions linked to Quiboloy between December 2006 and February 2022, including large cash deposits from 2007 to 2018. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) suspects these funds are tied to illegal activities involving Quiboloy, his associates, and his church.

The freeze order also extends to the assets of nine individuals linked to Quiboloy, who is currently wanted on charges of sexual and child abuse. Authorities have yet to apprehend him.