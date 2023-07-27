Uncategorized

Romualdez on VP Sara: We’re good

Courtesy: Mariz Umali via GMA News

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte remains stable.

“We’re good,” Romualdez said when asked by reporters.

“Pictures are worth a thousand words, siguro nakita mo na ‘yung picture,” Romualdez told reporters.

Romualdez shook hands with Duterte during the departure event of President Bongbong Marcos’ state visit to Malaysia.

Romualdez is the president of the Lakas-CMD, the party under which Duterte ran for Vice President.

Duterte resigned from her post at the Lakas-CMD. Speculations surfaced that Duterte was plotting to oust Romualdez.

