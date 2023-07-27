Romualdez on VP Sara: We’re good

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte remains stable.

“We’re good,” Romualdez said when asked by reporters.

“Pictures are worth a thousand words, siguro nakita mo na ‘yung picture,” Romualdez told reporters.

Romualdez shook hands with Duterte during the departure event of President Bongbong Marcos’ state visit to Malaysia.

LOOK: VP @indaysara and House Speaker @MartinRomualdez shake hands and seem to have a friendly conversation after Pres @bongbongmarcos pre departure speech for Malaysia @gmanews @gmanewsbreaking pic.twitter.com/qzOEXjM5LK — Mariz Umali (@marizumali) July 25, 2023

Romualdez is the president of the Lakas-CMD, the party under which Duterte ran for Vice President.

Duterte resigned from her post at the Lakas-CMD. Speculations surfaced that Duterte was plotting to oust Romualdez.