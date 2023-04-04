Uncategorized

Dubai Police cracks down on beggars during Ramadan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Police has arrested a total of 67 beggars (31 men and 36 women) as part of their anti-begging campaign. The campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit people’s feelings and sympathy and to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country.

According to Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Infiltration Control Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, the campaign sends a clear message that begging is a wrong concept of compassion. He also explained that begging threatens the security and safety of society, properties, and the country’s image. Furthermore, begging is often linked to serious consequences such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains.

Col. Al Shamsi emphasized that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance or obtain meals during the holy month. He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.

To aid in the crackdown on beggars, Col. Al Shamsi urged the public not to respond to beggars’ pleas, show pity or sympathy for their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call center (901), or the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app. He also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. The public is advised to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform www.ecrime.ae.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 1

Liza Soberano says sorry, thank you to ABS-CBN, Ogie Diaz, Enrique Gil

2 weeks ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 02 at 11.21.17 AM

Sharaf Exchange Opens 3 New Branches in Abu Dhabi to Serve customers better

March 2, 2023
TFT Website Photo 95

Ed Sheeran to release new album ‘Subtract’ on May 5

March 1, 2023
TFT Website Photo 20

Naval vessels from nine countries arrive in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

February 18, 2023
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button