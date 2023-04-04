Dubai Police cracks down on beggars during Ramadan

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Police has arrested a total of 67 beggars (31 men and 36 women) as part of their anti-begging campaign. The campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit people’s feelings and sympathy and to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country.

According to Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Infiltration Control Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, the campaign sends a clear message that begging is a wrong concept of compassion. He also explained that begging threatens the security and safety of society, properties, and the country’s image. Furthermore, begging is often linked to serious consequences such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains.

Col. Al Shamsi emphasized that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance or obtain meals during the holy month. He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.

To aid in the crackdown on beggars, Col. Al Shamsi urged the public not to respond to beggars’ pleas, show pity or sympathy for their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call center (901), or the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app. He also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. The public is advised to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform www.ecrime.ae.