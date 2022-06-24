Uncategorized

Airfares in PH to increase starting July

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Travelers will start paying higher airfares beginning July 1 as fuel prices continue to soar which affects the operational costs of the airline industry.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on Wednesday issued a resolution raising the fuel surcharge bracket to level 11 for the month of July from June’s level 7.

Local airlines made the request to implement higher fuel surcharges due to skyrocketing fuel costs.

Under Level 11, airlines can collect fuel charges ranging from P355 to P1,038 per passenger for domestic flights and P1,172.07 to P8,714.84 for international flights. 

This is a big jump compared to the Level 7 rate which is at  P219 to P739 for domestic flights and P722.71 to P5,373.69 for international flights.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific and Air Asia have implemented the new surcharges while Philippine Airlines has yet to make its announcement.

“Cebu Pacific and other airlines are grappling with higher fuel costs, which necessitate the implementation of the fuel surcharge,” Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.

“We continue to see strong demand for air travel and Cebu Pacific will keep air travel affordable and accessible through our seat sale activities,” Lao added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

japan

‘Stressed’ part-time employee in Japan puts store on fire

1 week ago
Trixie Angeles

Followers, engagements to decide blogger’s access to Malacañang Palace

2 weeks ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 3.26.50 PM

MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

May 22, 2022
bongbong marcos taguig

Bongbong Marcos denies using trolls in campaign: Show me one

April 27, 2022
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button