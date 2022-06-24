Airfares in PH to increase starting July

Travelers will start paying higher airfares beginning July 1 as fuel prices continue to soar which affects the operational costs of the airline industry.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on Wednesday issued a resolution raising the fuel surcharge bracket to level 11 for the month of July from June’s level 7.

Local airlines made the request to implement higher fuel surcharges due to skyrocketing fuel costs.

Under Level 11, airlines can collect fuel charges ranging from P355 to P1,038 per passenger for domestic flights and P1,172.07 to P8,714.84 for international flights.

This is a big jump compared to the Level 7 rate which is at P219 to P739 for domestic flights and P722.71 to P5,373.69 for international flights.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific and Air Asia have implemented the new surcharges while Philippine Airlines has yet to make its announcement.

“Cebu Pacific and other airlines are grappling with higher fuel costs, which necessitate the implementation of the fuel surcharge,” Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.

“We continue to see strong demand for air travel and Cebu Pacific will keep air travel affordable and accessible through our seat sale activities,” Lao added.