BREAKING: Cayetano offers to resign as House Speaker

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has offered his resignation from his post on Wednesday.

In a lengthy speech at the House of Representatives, Cayetano recalled what transpired between him and his meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.

Velasco claimed that he will be taking over the speakership on October 14 as part of the 15-21 term sharing deal with Cayetano.

“I am offering my resignation here and now to you my dear colleagues,” Cayetano said.

“Cong Velasco told the President that he is ready. Then I think the best time to prove it is now. Gusto mo ng Sept 30? Sige. If colleagues want you today, sige, ikaw na,” Cayetano added.

Cayetano said that he tried to bargain with Velasco to adjust the deal until the 2021 budget has been passed but the lawmaker rejected it.

“I will finish with this: More than 3 or 4 times, pinakiusapan ng ating Pangulo si Cong Velasco na sa December na ang palitan alang-alang sa bansa, alang-alang sa budget. I saw the pain in his eyes. I saw the pain on his shoulders,” he added.

Cayetano said Velasco repeatedly ignored the President’s appeal.