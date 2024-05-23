Jo Koy set to bring laughter to Abu Dhabi Comedy Week on May 26

Abu Dhabi, prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of comedy! The hilarious Jo Koy is set to perform at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week for his World Tour on May 26 at the Etihad Arena.

Jo Koy’s unique upbringing is an inspiration for his comedy skits, but life was not easy at first. The comedian started from humble beginnings, performing in a Las Vegas coffee house before climbing his way up and becoming today’s premier stand-up comedian. So far, he has performed in iconic venues like Asia Arena in Manila, The Forum in Los Angeles, ICC Theatre in Sydney, and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Filipino-American comedian is also known for his heritage-mining humor, which his audiences love. Because he can relate to his audiences, he sells out arenas and theaters across the globe.

Jo Koy’s comedic prowess is undeniable. In 2017, he shattered records by selling 23,000 tickets and performing 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. This incredible achievement led the mayor’s office in Honolulu to proclaim November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

His success doesn’t stop there. Jo Koy also sold out six shows at The Warfield in San Francisco and broke the attendance record at Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg with four sold-out performances. Additionally, he is the only comedian to have sold over 17,000 tickets across 30 shows in one year at the Brea Improv, showcasing his massive appeal and unmatched popularity.

The Jo Koy World Tour in Abu Dhabi is proudly presented by Blu Blood, entertainment leaders, in collaboration with Experience Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. Blu Blood’s CEO, Osman Osman, along with Shaaista Khan Osman, shared their enthusiasm for bringing Jo Koy back to the region, emphasizing his talent for connecting with diverse audiences.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jo Koy live in Abu Dhabi. Grab your tickets now at etihadarena.ae and get ready for a night filled with laughter and unforgettable moments!