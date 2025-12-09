Cebu Pacific to launch direct service between Riyadh and Manila with seat sale as low as SAR1

Cebu Pacific (Philippine Stock Exchange: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is enhancing air connectivity between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines with the launch of its direct flights between Riyadh and Manila, offering Saudi travellers a convenient and more affordable opportunity to explore the best of the Philippines.

Starting March 1, 2026, CEB will operate four weekly flights between Manila and Riyadh, with Riyadh to Manila services scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, Manila to Riyadh services will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

With CEB’s direct Riyadh to Manila route, passengers can enjoy the most affordable airfares between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, saving up to 57 per cent on roundtrip fares compared to other travel options.

“We are delighted to launch this direct service between Riyadh and Manila, creating more opportunities for Saudi travelers to experience the warmth, hospitality, and natural wonders of the Philippines, from the vibrant energy of our capital to the serene beaches and cultural destinations found across our islands,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“This route is especially meaningful to us as it allows us to better serve the hardworking Filipino community in Saudi Arabia, offering the most affordable and accessible option for them to travel home and reunite with their loved ones.”

With the launch of this new route, CEB is opening doors for Saudi travellers eager to visit the Philippines’ most dynamic destinations. Manila, the country’s bustling capital, offers a vibrant blend of modern entertainment districts, luxury shopping, and cultural landmarks such as Intramuros and Rizal Park.

From the capital, travellers can easily journey onward to CEB’s other hubs such as Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Clark, each known for its own distinct landscapes and experiences. Cebu captivates travellers with its pristine beaches, diving spots, and island escapes. Davao offers eco-adventures and the imposing Mount Apo. Iloilo charms visitors with its heritage architecture and riverside promenades. Clark provides a mix of leisure, adventure, and family-friendly attractions.

To mark this route launch, CEB is holding a special seat sale from December 9 to 13, where passengers may book flights between Riyadh and Manila for as low as SAR 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and other fees. The travel period runs from March 1 to October 31, 2026, making it an ideal opportunity for OFWs planning homecoming trips and for Saudi visitors exploring the Philippines during its most pleasant travel months.

Riyadh becomes CEB’s fourth long-haul destination, joining Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

Travelers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and add-ons. CEB accepts multiple payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets. CEB operates flights to 37 domestic and 27 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.