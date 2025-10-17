TravelLatest NewsTFT News

Travel made comfortable: Avail of free transit stay in China with China Southern Airlines

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Long layovers no longer have to be tiring or stressful!

China Southern Airlines is making international travel more enjoyable by offering passengers a complimentary one-night hotel stay in China, turning what used to be idle waiting time into a chance to rest and recharge.

Travelers who have layovers between 8 and 48 hours in cities such as Guangzhou, Beijing, Wuhan, Shenzhen, or Urumqi can take advantage of this offer, which is available to both economy and business class passengers booked on the same ticket number (CZ).

The free stay includes a one-night hotel accommodation, a complimentary breakfast to start the day right, and convenient transportation between the airport and the hotel.

Booking is simple: passengers can visit China Southern Airlines’ official website to check their eligibility and submit a request online. Hotel options may vary depending on the flight and ticket class, giving travelers a tailored experience during their stopover.

With this promotion, long layovers are transformed into an opportunity to unwind, refresh, and travel more comfortably, making international journeys smoother and more enjoyable than ever before.

For more details and to learn how to claim this offer, visit www.csair.com.

