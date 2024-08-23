Experience world-class travel with China Southern Airlines

Welcome aboard China Southern Airlines, the largest airline in China and Asia and the sixth-largest in the world, with flights to over 200 destinations in 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America.

Its mission has always been to “enable more people to enjoy better flights” and it has been able to do so by providing unmatched safety and innovation.

In terms of safety, its record is outstanding: it holds a Seven-Star rating, the highest safety rating from AirlineRatings.com; and the industry-first “Three-Star Flight Safety Diamond Award” from China’s Civil Aviation Administration. These are just on top of the 30 million consecutive hours of safe flight operation it has so far maintained, a testament to the secure and reliable journey it offers every passenger.

Innovation drives China Southern Airlines, setting it apart in the aviation industry. Among the many firsts it has achieved include being the world’s first to complete a transoceanic flight using dual-engine aircraft and the first in Asia to fly over the North Pole. The airline has pioneered numerous advancements in flight operations, including a co-developed operation control system that has revolutionized industry practices in China. As it consistently ranks at the top among major domestic carriers, its dedication to efficiency and excellence is truly hard to miss.

China Southern Airlines, as a globally competitive airline, has also made significant efforts to create economic, environmental, and social value through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Its upgraded “Fly Green” brand to “All Green” travel service highlights its commitment to sustainability. Its innovative “E-Fuel” system, which enhances energy efficiency, and the first-of-its-kind “Green Flight” program that features an on-demand meal campaign demonstrate China Southern Airlines’ leadership in environmental stewardship.

If you’re planning to travel, China Southern Airlines should be top of mind. Choose from its six flagship service products – China Southern e-Travel, Premium Services, Luggage Priority, Seamless Transit, 360-Degree In-Flight Service, and Dine with China Southern – and join over 100 million members of its frequent-flyer program, the Sky Pearl Club.

Take advantage of their EARLY-BIRD PROMOTION and enjoy a 15% DISCOUNT exclusively for members. Members can also receive a 5% DISCOUNT if they travel from August 1 to October 31.

Travelers to China may also avail of a COMPLIMENTARY TRANSIT TOUR in Guangzhou. Additionally, travelers from 54 countries can benefit from a 144-HOUR VISA-FREE TRANSIT policy in Guangdong Province, allowing them to EXPLORE THE REGION WITHOUT A VISA.

Currently, China Southern Airlines connects China with Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh with 29 flights per week. Here’s the exciting news: from September 17 onwards, China Southern Airlines’ Doha to Guangzhou route will become a daily service, offering even greater convenience for its passengers.

Visit their website at www.csair.com/mea/en for more details or follow their Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/CSAirDubai/.