Emirates and Philippine Airlines enhance interline partnership

Emirates and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have expanded their interline agreement, enabling Emirates’ passengers to access domestic points in Philippine Airlines’ network via Cebu and Clark, adding to the previously announced interline connections via Manila.

Covering all three gateways in the Philippines served by Emirates – Manila, Cebu, and Clark – this partnership expansion will provide seamless connectivity for passengers to reach even more destinations in the Philippines using a single ticket and convenient baggage policy.

Emirates’ passengers can enjoy a convenient booking process to destinations in Philippine Airlines’ network including Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan, and Puerto Princesa via Cebu; as well as Cebu, Caticlan, and Busuanga via Clark.

Philippine Airlines’ passengers can also benefit from the enhanced interline agreement and book Emirates-operated flights to Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh via Dubai. The Philippine national carrier operates daily flights between Manila and Dubai, enabling convenient and seamless connections to cities in Europe, Africa, and other parts of the Middle East. The arrangement allows for passengers to obtain their boarding passes and check through their baggage all the way to final destination.

Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, philippineairlines.com, the Emirates and PAL mobile apps, or via both online and offline travel agents.

The expansion comes months after Emirates and Philippine Airlines first announced their interline agreement, reaffirming the commitment of both airlines to serve growing demand by providing travellers with more choice and flexibility, as well as enhanced customer experiences.

Emirates has been flying to the Philippines since 1990 and currently operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark. The airline is also the only air carrier to offer a First-Class product on flights to Manila, serving premium travellers in the market. With 29 codeshare and 110 interline partners, Emirates’ global footprint encompasses destinations far beyond its own network, offering increased connectivity and convenient options for travellers.