Explore PH’s hidden gems this 2023 with Cebu Pacific’s five-day AED299 seat sale

Looking for a quick getaway from Dubai’s bustling city to your chill, laid-back hometown in the Philippines?

Look no further than Cebu Pacific’s five-day seat sale, which offers one-way base tickets to Manila for as low as AED 299!

This fantastic offer is valid for travel between June 1 and August 31, 2023 and is available for booking from January 27 to 31, 2023 only.

Whether you’re a Filipino resident in the UAE wishing to visit family or a tourist hoping to discover the Philippines, this seat sale is a great way to plan an affordable and unforgettable journey.

With the increase of frequency of flights between Dubai and Manila, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, makes it easier for tourists to organize their visits. Furthermore, with a broad domestic network and reasonable ticket prices, you can make the most of your holiday by visiting 33 wonderful sites in the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific has expanded its number of flights from Dubai to Manila to twice daily on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing the total number of flights per week to ten, making it easier for travelers to select their departure and arrival times.

Booking is easy and may be done via www.cebupacificair.com or via the mobile app, which is accessible on Google Play and the App Store. Don’t pass up this fantastic opportunity to explore the beauty and culture of the Philippines at a low cost. Treat yourself to a vacation by booking now on www.CebuPacificAir.com.