DILG Sec Abalos arrives in Dubai to open Philippine investment summit, to discuss security and sustainability initiatives with UAE gov’t

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. has arrived in the UAE to open the Philippines’ largest investment summit and property expo in the country.

Sec. Abalos will also have a dialogue with the UAE government officials to discuss

issues related to peace and order, security and public safety, and smart city initiatives and sustainability; and collaborate on these matters to strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

Sec. Abalos was welcomed by Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Consul General Renato Dueñas Jr, GM Mohammed Naser Alzarouqui, Col Salem Al Dhaheri, Lt Khaled Mohammed, Khaled Al Dhaheri and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group CEO and Chairman of the 9th Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and the Philippine Economic & Investment Summit Dubai 2023.

The Secretary is accompanied by DILG Undersecretary Lord Villanueva and Lindy Lopez.

PPIE and PIES, which will be held on May 12-13 at Radisson Blu-Dubai Creek, are free for the public.

To register: ppie.ae