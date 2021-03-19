BREAKING: PH records highest ever COVID-19 cases in a single day with 7,103 new cases

The Philippines recorded its highest ever single day COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 19.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,103 new cases bringing the total to 648,066.

The country also has 73,264 active cases.

Some 13 more fatalities were recorded bringing the total to 12,900. Another 390 people have recovered increasing the total to 561,902.

Despite record-breaking new COVID-19 cases, Malacanang said the government is not keen on imposing another nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

In his press briefing earlier this week, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said a new lockdown needs a delicate balancing act.

“Going on a total lockdown is difficult. There are many more who are suffering due to the lockdown than those who get seriously ill due to COVID-19,” Roque said.

“If the number of cases rises and most of them are mild and asymptomatic, we should not close the economy if we have enough capacity to treat those who get seriously ill,” he added.