BREAKING: PH orders temporary closures of cinemas, arcades in GCQ areas

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has decided to stop some business operations to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the next two weeks.

Malacañang said that driving schools, cinemas, gaming arcades, museums and cultural centers in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be closed until April 4.

The order also temporarily bans social events in establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism.

The sectors were recently reopened in order to boost the economy.

Metro Manila, Baguio City, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao Del Sur are under GCQ

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 5,290 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 640,984.

Despite record-breaking new COVID-19 cases, Malacanang said the government is not keen on imposing another nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

