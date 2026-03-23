Big Ticket launches March promotion with AED 20M grand prize, gold bars, and car prizes

Big Ticket continues to create meaningful moments this March as it offers participants the chance to win the region’s biggest guaranteed prize of AED 20 million.

The latest promotion series brings together communities across the UAE and beyond, with 27 guaranteed winners set to be announced throughout the campaign. Aside from the grand prize, participants also have the chance to win 200g 24-karat gold bars, with weekly winners and additional gold prizes awarded as consolation prizes.

Big Ticket is also continuing its Dream Car promotions, giving participants the opportunity to win two vehicles. The Maserati Grecale is currently on promotion for March, with the live draw scheduled on April 3, while the Land Rover Defender promotion runs across March and April, with the winner to be announced during the May 3 live draw. The price of the Dream Car ticket is only AED150.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae, at the counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport, or at the Big Ticket store in Morafiq Mussafah.