HUAWEI Mate X7: A foldable that no longer cuts corners

Folding represents a fundamental reimagining of the smartphone experience. It has been a breath of fresh air in the world of identical slab phones. However, until now this new revolution meant you had to accept fragile screens, anxiety-inducing hinges, and perhaps most egregiously, cameras that felt generations behind their non-folding counterparts. The new HUAWEI Mate X7 takes on the task of perfecting the foldable form factor. By marrying a variable aperture imaging system that rivals the best “slab” flagships with a composite screen structure built for genuine durability, Huawei has moved the conversation past novelty.

Camera

Let’s be clear, the point of a foldable phone is not the camera. However, for most foldables, cameras are the weakest links in the chain. For this reason, the exceptionally good imaging system on the Mate X7 deserves most attention as it sets a new benchmark for foldable photography.

The True-to-Colour Camera captures colours exactly as you see them. Whether it’s a vibrant concert or the warm hues of sunset, it faithfully reproduces the original colour. The main camera boasts a super-large sensor and a 10-size Adjustable Physical Aperture, boosting light sensitivity by 32%. Capture radiant, three-dimensional portraits even at night. Equipped with the largest telephoto aperture on a foldable phone, light intake is increased by 86%. The 3.5x Telephoto captures distant architectural details with clarity. No matter the subject, photos always look their best.

Video optimisations allow users to record professional-level 4K videos authentic colours and deep details. Besides, the high dynamic range sees a 21-fold increase over the previous generation achieving a dynamic range of up to a whopping 17.5EV, more than many cinema cameras. What made this feat possible the integration of the True-to-Colour Camera, combined with the 2nd-Gen LOFIC sensor.

Durab ility and performance

Both the outer and inner screen of the Mate X7 feature enhanced protection. On the outer screen, the Ultra Durable Armour Kunlun Glass achieves a significant leap in wear and drop resistance. The inner screen features an industry-first 3-layer Composite Structure consisting of a non-newtonian fluid protection layer, an ultra thin glass impact-resistant layer, and a carbon fiber support layer. Huawei has overcome the industry’s key challenges foldable screens of potential fragility, creasing, and premature aging. Compared with the previous generation, impact resistance has been increased by 20%, and bending resistance has been increased by 100%, making the screen exceptionally resilient to bending and impact.

Additionally, rated IP58 and IP59 for dust and water resistance ensures reliability in high-temperature environments, and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight in desert climates. It is also designed to perform reliably for outdoor activities and in dusty environments

Packing a large-capacity 5,600mAh Silicon-Carbon Anode Battery, the Mate X7 is ready for a full day’s use on a single charge. Besides, the 66W wired SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge means you can fill up the battery in no time when it’s time for a recharge. To ensure sustained performance under demanding loads, the phone has a SuperCool Ultra-Large VC & Graphene Heat Dissipation system.

Unmatched large screen experience

Featuring a 6.49-inch LTPO outer screen with a resolution of 2444 x 1080, and an 8-inch inner screen boasting an ultra-high-resolution of 2416 x 2210, the dual displays work in harmony to render incredible detail. The HUAWEI Mate X7 is equipped with Huawei’s X-True™ Display technology. The outer screen achieves a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, while the inner screen reaches 2,500 nits, both supporting a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Equally impressive are all the AI powered features that take advantage of the large canvas, particularly in photography. The AI Remove tool eliminates distractions and generatively fills the void to rescue otherwise unusable shots. Meanwhile, AI Best Expression ensures perfect group photos by synthesizing the ideal facial expressions from a series of images, creating a single, flawless composite. Beyond imaging, the device bridges communication gaps with Face-to-Face Translation. This feature delivers real-time speech interpretation, proving invaluable for international travel and cross-border business meetings.

You no longer have to sacrifice flagship performance for a futuristic form factor. The HUAWEI Mate X7 has set a the bar so high for foldables in terms of durability and cameras and now the rest of the industry now has to chase.