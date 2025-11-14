TFT ReachLatest NewsTravel

Philippine Airlines passengers can get 15% discount at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 mins ago

Philippine Airlines passengers flying to Dubai can now unlock exclusive hotel perks through a new yearlong promotion after it sealed a partnership with a leading island-inspired resort offering discounted rates and added benefits.

The promotion is in partnership with Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a Polynesian-themed property known for its relaxing atmosphere and family-focused amenities. The offer launches on 12 November 2025 and will remain valid for 12 months, giving PAL passengers extensive flexibility on when to book their stay.

To access the promotion, travellers must present a PAL boarding pass dated within the past 90 days or show a future-dated itinerary or ticket copy along with valid identification. The offer is open to both leisure seekers and business visitors looking for a convenient and value-driven hotel option.

Guests availing of the promotion will enjoy a 15% discount on the Best Available Rate (BAR), complimentary daily breakfast, free beach access at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, and 20% savings at on-site dining venues. Bookings can be completed via QR code, and proof of travel must be shown upon check-in.

Hotel rates under the promotion are already inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee, and 10% service charge, though an AED 20 Tourism Dirham fee per night will apply. The offer is subject to availability, with blackout dates possible during high-demand periods.

With this move, Philippine Airlines aims to elevate the travel experience of Filipinos visiting Dubai, giving passengers more reasons to extend their stay, explore the city, and enjoy premium experiences at exclusive rates.

