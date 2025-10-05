CirCaCoin goes Pink: UAE-based Pinoys invited to join blockchain-powered fight against breast cancer

This October, CirCaCoin (CCC), a blockchain-powered digital currency, is putting a bold spotlight on breast cancer awareness with its inaugural Pink October campaign, themed “CirCaCoin Goes Pink: For Her. For All.”

Combining blockchain innovation with community-driven action, the campaign aims to promote early detection and amplify the fight against breast cancer across the UAE, inviting the Filipino community to take part in meaningful health initiatives.

“This campaign is about saving lives through early detection,” said Dr. Sage, spokesperson for CCC’s Pink October Campaign. “We encourage everyone to take good care of themselves, to prioritize regular check-ups, and to stand together in the fight against breast cancer. The blockchain element is simply how we engage our community, but the true focus is awareness, solidarity, and action.”

Dr. Sage, the newest addition to the CirCaCrew, will also offer weekly wellness reminders, from self-exam tips to healthy living advice.

Wear pink, earn CCC tokens

The campaign invites participants to wear pink and show support for early screening, while engaging with CirCaCoin’s blockchain ecosystem.

Anyone who purchases at least 10 CCC tokens through partner wallet cryptogram.vip can redeem a limited-edition Pink October shirt from circacoin.io/shop.

Participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media with the hashtags: #CCCPinkOctober, #CCCforHealth, and #BlockchainForGood. Weekly community highlights will earn extra CCC tokens, combining awareness with tangible rewards.

Free screening

The Pink October campaign is designed to complement existing breast cancer screening programs in the UAE. Free checks are available through:

Pink Caravan / Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) : Clinics at Al Majaz Waterfront (Sharjah), Mushrif Mall (Abu Dhabi), City Walk (Dubai), plus mobile units.

: Clinics at Al Majaz Waterfront (Sharjah), Mushrif Mall (Abu Dhabi), City Walk (Dubai), plus mobile units. Burjeel Mammogram Truck : Locations include Deerfields Mall, Umm Al Emarat Park, and Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi.

: Locations include Deerfields Mall, Umm Al Emarat Park, and Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi. Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai: “Stay in the Health of Pink” weekends offering free health checks and awareness programs in partnership with Life Pharmacy and American Hospital.

Launched as part of CirCaCoin’s mission to redefine how blockchain intersects with daily life, the Pink October campaign shows that digital currencies can have a human touch, empowering users to build wealth, support healthier lifestyles, and contribute to social causes at the same time.

The CCC Pink October Campaign runs across the UAE from October 1 to 31, 2025, inviting individuals to not only engage with the blockchain community but also take meaningful steps toward better health.