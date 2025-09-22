CDCC-UAE Diocese to mark Christmas celebration this September; opens doors to all

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Diocese are inviting everyone to a one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration on September 25, 2025, highlighting unity, faith, and community spirit.

“With the theme ‘Setyembre 25: Tunay na Pasko ng Nagkakaisang Crusado,’ the event highlights the annual observance of celebrating Christmas in September—a practice unique to the CDCC and its members worldwide. Guided by the teachings of the Supreme Pontiff, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, the Crusaders continue to proclaim and share the Good News.”

The UAE Supervising Clergy, Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth Rafael, extends his heartfelt greetings of a Merry Christmas to all members of the Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ and to the entire UAE Diocese community. This blessed celebration, which also marks the birthday of our CDCC Founder and Supreme Pontiff, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, reminds us that each year we honor Christmas with love, unity, and pure devotion to God and to one another. May this occasion inspire us to live our faith with action—by deepening our relationship with God, serving our neighbors with compassion, and proclaiming His truth with courage. In this way, every day becomes a true Christmas, radiating the light of God through our lives.”

According to UAE Diocese President Ranilo T. Valdeleon, the event aims to strengthen unity and faith among members. He said the annual observance is not only about joy but about “the true spirit of unity, Hope, Peace, and Love,” adding, “As we celebrate the Lord’s birth every year, may our faith and cooperation as united Crusaders grow even stronger. May this celebration inspire everyone to spread the light of truth and bring the spirit of true Christmas to our homes, communities, and the entire world.”

This year, both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Chapters, together with the Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah Groups, will host special programs including a chorale competition, house-to-house carolling, altar and house decoration contests, poem and song composition contests, and fun games for all ages—designed to bring together church members and families across the UAE. The Diocese will also be releasing its 2nd UAE Christmas ID, composed and recorded by the CMM and CMRC Department. In line with this blessed celebration, Abu Dhabi Chapter President Roxanne Bermejo, Sharjah Group Leader Gilbert Cadiente, and RAK President Gigi Juan extend their warm greetings of a Merry Christmas to all Crusaders, praying that this season may fill every heart with joy, love, and renewed faith.

The celebration will begin with a Flower Offering, a High Mass led by Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth Rafael and Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Bauit, and a traditional Pamano, a gesture of devotion and respect.

CDCCPI Overall Administrator Prince Dr. Estrellito V. Magliba has opened the church doors to anyone interested in learning about the “Crusader Christmas,” which also coincides with the birthday of their founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba.

CDCC-UAE said the celebration offers a chance for all attendees to witness and participate in the church’s unique celebration, fostering understanding and appreciation of faith, unity, and the true meaning of Christmas.