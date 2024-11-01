TFT ReachEntertainmentLatest NewsNews

OPM icons Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, Kyle Echarri are bringing Filipino music to Dubai

Get ready to experience an exciting night of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) in Dubai as three of the industry’s biggest stars—Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, and Kyle Echarri—take the stage for a live performance in Dubai!

This concert is a unique opportunity for fans in the UAE to witness these extraordinary artists perform live, but you need to act quickly—tickets are selling fast for this highly anticipated concert live at The Agenda on November 3, 2024, with doors opening at 5 PM.

Leading the lineup is the OPM living legend Rico Blanco, the frontman of Filipino rock band Rivermaya. He has written some of the most beloved hits in Philippine music, including “Kisapmata” and “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita.” Often referred to as “The Brains of Rivermaya,” his contribution to OPM has earned him a reputation as one of the key pioneers of the genre.

Joining him is Juan Karlos, a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter known for his distinctive musical style and chart-topping hits. Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, Juan Karlos has captured numerous accolades, including Best Male Solo Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Beyond music, he has also made a mark in Philippine television, starring in some of the country’s most successful shows.

Completing this impressive lineup is Kyle Echarri, one of the fastest-rising stars in the Filipino music and entertainment industries. With over 10 million followers on social media, Kyle has become a sought-after young actor and performer, earning recognition for his exceptional talent. His collection of awards in both music and acting underscores his status as a multi-talented powerhouse in Philippine showbiz.

Tickets are flying off the shelves, so secure yours today at platinumlist.net before they’re sold out!

Visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94508/pinoy-beats and book now! Each ticket grants you entry into a raffle draw by Philippine Airlines, giving you a chance to win flight tickets to the Philippines!

Chicking Pinoy Beats is brought to you by Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances, in collaboration with Quanta Ice Creams and Comera. The Filipino Times serves as the print partner, while 104.8 Channel4 FM is the radio partner. The event is organized by Equityplus Advertising.

6 mins ago
