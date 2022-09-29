ALBAIK’s First Abu Dhabi Branch Opening Soon

Beloved Saudi brand, ALBAIK, is opening a new branch in the UAE. Following the successful openings in Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah, ALBAIK intends to continue to create waves and expand to another Emirate – Abu Dhabi.

The first Abu Dhabi restaurant will be located in the iconic landmark and super-regional shopping destination Al Wahda Mall. Established in 2007, the mall is a leading shopping destination attracting over 20 million visitors annually, with over 350 brands spanning a total of 3.3 million square feet.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Navaneeth Sudhakaran the general manager of al Wahda Mall, said, “this will be the largest branch of ALBAIK in the UAE, with 9,500 square feet of space dedicated to the capital fast food joint. The layout of the restaurant is designed to be able to handle lengthy queues smoothly.” Speaking on the customer experience, he added, “We are always keen to bring a unique experience to our valuable shoppers and serve our visitors in Abu Dhabi in a better way. Therefore we workday and night to meet their expectations, which is our primary goal.”

ALBAIK opened its first branch in Jeddah in 1974. From the beginning, the brand has been committed to providing high-quality, affordable food with fast and friendly service. This commitment has made ALBAIK a household name in the country, and it is now Saudi Arabia’s most beloved restaurant, both locally and internationally. ALBAIKs entrance into the UAE comes in line with the brand’s strategic global expansion plans, which hope to bring the ALBAIK values and services closer to all customers. The highly anticipated Abu Dhabi opening will be a significant milestone in that expansion plan.

Speaking about ALBAIK, Mr. Wajeb Al-Khoury, the Director of Line Investment & Property management, the real estate arm of Lulu Group International, said, ” We are excited to bring to our valuable shoppers ALBAIK, one of the most prominent restaurant chains in the gulf region. ALBAIK represents a great addition to Al Wahda Mall and the local market, which always emphasizes attracting brands that represent excellence.”