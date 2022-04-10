Visit the Holy Land from Dubai to Israel for as low as AED 4,250 through Travel Wings

Many Filipinos in the UAE often take advantage of the country’s central position and accessibility to a variety of countries that helps plan and fulfil their travel goals.

One of the destinations that OFWs are now looking at to enjoy and visit is Israel, which gives them the opportunity to visit the Holy Land, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and other iconic tourist destinations as well.

Now that the pandemic restrictions have eased up, OFWs can now enjoy vacation packages offered by trusted travel and tourism companies such as Travel Wings. Here are some of their ongoing promotions that Filipinos can explore:

Easter package. From April 14 to 18, travelers can enjoy five full days and four nights of life in the Holy Land. Visitors can enjoy a full day tour of the Dead Sea and Jerusalem with a special lunch. You will also get the opportunity to check out the Church of Nativity, considered as one of the oldest churches in the world within Bethlehem. In addition, you will also get to enjoy a visit to the Mount of Olives where Jesus reportedly spent his last hours, as well as a trip to the Garden of Gethsemane.

Holy Land package. Filipinos interested to enjoy the first week of May (May 1 to 7) in Israel will enjoy a one-of-a-kind travel experience designed for visitors to the holy city of Jerusalem. The Israel six-night package provides an interesting opportunity to visit historic sites within Israel’s boundaries. Israel is one of the world’s most religiously diverse countries, and it serves as a shelter for all those who appreciate architecture and history. The Israel six-night tour comprises a travel throughout the nation, taking you to several archaeological and culturally significant sites.

Jerusalem-Jordan tour. Prepare for 10 days and nine nights as you imbibe and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Holy Land in this special, comprehensive package tour. Enjoy history that transports you back in time as you tour incredible archeological highlights and more. Explore the Israel Museum, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the Wailing Wall, float in the Dead Sea, and more. Visit Petra, one of the new seven wonders of the world, as well as other sites in Jordan that will allow you to immerse yourself in the glorious civilizations of the past. A tour to Jordan’s capital, Amman, the holy area of Bethany, the desert of Wadi Rum, and other attractions are also included. The tour also includes comfortable 3- or 4-star accommodations with free buffet-style breakfast, an English-speaking guide, airport transfers, basic travel insurance, and other amenities. On the journey, you will see the beauties of Jordan and Jerusalem as well as enjoy an interesting adventure.

For further details, visit their website at: https://www.travelwings.com/ae/en/holidays/israel-packages.html