Experience the Filipino brand of food and fitness at Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai this March

The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ welcomes March with a string of events that push a healthier, active lifestyle through an inter-country pavilion marathon at Expo alongside a celebration of some of the Philippines’ finest dishes in the run up to the conclusion of the six-month long event.

Here are the events you shouldn’t miss:



March 11-30: Philippines Food Fiesta at the Philippines Pavilion

Visitors to the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ will savor a curated menu of the Philippines most flavorful dishes with a new twist at the Philippines Food Fiesta.

Participating restaurants from the League of Food and Beverages as well as food outlets from all over the UAE including Razon’s, Flavors and Philippines Pavilion’s very own Mangrove Café, will share some of their offerings for their ‘Bangkóta Meals’ to enjoy a taste of delicious Filipino food at discounted prices that will transport visitors to the kitchens of the Philippines.

Adding to the ambiance of the Philippines Food Fiesta is a plethora of talented Filipino musicians and performance.

Visitors will get to listen to the richness of the sultry sounds of the saxophone from UAE-based Filipino musician Conrad Servano, in an evening that will accentuate Dubai’s clear skies with jazz music and dazzling lights happening this March 13 from 6:00 pm onwards.

Sync Vibration will also be performing popular OPM and international tunes at the Bangkóta this coming March 20.

In addition, an all-Filipino singing group comprised of 17 talented individuals is set to compete in the world championship performing arts in the USA will perform four times in the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ this coming March 13, 20, 27 and 30.



March 12: One-night-concert at the Jubilee Park

The Filipino Channel (TFC) brings in YouTube sensation Gigi de Lana together with the Gigi Vibes Band to Expo’s grandest stage – the Jubilee Park!

Happening this March 12 from 5:00 pm onwards, Filipinos and visitors from all around the world will enjoy listening and jamming to Gigi de Lana’s tunes and grooves as she sings some of her popular covers and original songs.

Apart from Gigi de Lana, OPM hitmaker Arthur Nery and Erasherheads frontman Ely Buendia will also serenade the crowd with their popular songs from the 90s till the present for this one-night-only concert at Expo 2020 Dubai.

March 26: Run the World Expo 2020 – Grand Finale

Fitness enthusiasts and marathon lovers are invited to join and take part in the grand finale of the highly-successful Run the World series at Expo 2020.

The marathon, spearheaded by the United Architects of the Philippines in Dubai Chapter, will witness runners from the Philippines alongside four other participating countries this March 26, Wednesday at 7:00 am.

Prior to this run, visitors can participate in an engaging forum to will gain insightful tips on living a healthier body with a more active lifestyle within the UAE’s well-diversified society this March 11.

Themed and titled “Staying Ah-live”, the International Women Entrepreneurs Show will feature inspiring women who could help motivate you become better versions of yourselves in an engaging talk, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Philippines Pavilion Plaza.

In addition, the UAP-Dubai Chapter together with the Filipino International Triathletes will also be holding the ‘Bangkota’ Fitfest Finale this March 19 at 10:00 am to stretch and prepare the body for the upcoming marathon.