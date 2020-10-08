TFT Reach

Free webinar to advise parents how to balance screen time for kids to avoid gadget addiction

One of the most concerning effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is the increased dependence on gadgets observed among adults and even children these days due to its importance in distance learning.

However, children might be developing too much dependence on their gadget that increases their risk of developing gadget addiction that might affect their health in the long run.

To help parents anticipate and combat this emerging problem, Mediclinic is offering a free webinar for parents and guardians in the UAE this coming October 11, Sunday, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm via Zoom.

The free webinar, titled “Effects of Modern Gadgets on Children’s Development” will be spearheaded by Dr. Romulo Dimarucut, a Filipino Specialist Paediatrician at the Mediclinic’s Al Qusais and Deira branches.

Parents will receive expert insights on how to control and effectively balance screen time for their children to help avoid potential problems for their overall health in the coming years.

Limited spaces are available so parents are advised to book their slots on time by sending an email to [email protected] by October 10, Saturday.

A zoom link will be sent to each participant upon booking their slots.

