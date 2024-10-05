TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsPH News

Leni Robredo files COC for Naga City Mayor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Atty. Leni Robredo/FB

Former Vice President Leni Robredo has filed her certificate of candidacy or COC before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Naga City.

Robredo introduced the ‘Team Naga 2025″ slate on Friday following her confirmation to run as mayor of Naga City in the 2025 local elections.

Robredo said the slate was chosen through an evaluation and vetting process.

The post added that integrity, character, experience, and contribution to people empowerment were among the criteria for the slate according to the post.

“Those who are with me today have been evaluated based on three categories: ethical standards, capacity and experience, and governance” Robredo said.

Robredo ran in the 2022 elections in the presidential race but lost to President Bongbong Marcos. She won in 2016 as vice president with over 14 million votes.

