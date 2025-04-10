DFA confirms death of two Filipinos in Myanmar quake

Two Filipinos have been confirmed dead following the powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The two were among the four Filipinos initially reported missing in Mandalay, a region near the quake’s epicenter north of Naypyidaw. The DFA said the identities of the deceased have been confirmed but withheld further details to respect the family’s privacy.

“We continue to hope for the best for the remaining two Filipinos still unaccounted for in Mandalay, Myanmar,” the department said in a statement.

The DFA previously said the missing individuals were among the 151 Filipinos registered in Mandalay. There are no updates yet on the status of the two others, which are still missing.

To aid in the ongoing response, the Philippine embassy in Yangon dispatched a team to Mandalay to assess the situation and coordinate support for affected Filipinos.

The Department of Health also sent its Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team to Myanmar on April 1 to assist in treating quake survivors.

According to Myanmar state media, the earthquake has so far claimed 3,354 lives and injured 4,850 people.