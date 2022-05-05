Loren Legarda’s son criticizes mother for supporting ‘facism’

Son of the Philippine senatorial candidate Loren Legarda has criticized his mother for running under the ticket of dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

In an opinion piece published on Rappler, Lorenzo Legarda-Leviste said he was feeling “absolutely disgusted” by his mother’s choice in this year’s elections. He said that this was reflective of “how fascism takes hold, is made acceptable, normalized, facilitated, ushered in.”

“For weeks I have been crying every day, screaming every day until I spat out blood. The decision she’s made is so profoundly unthinkable, unconscionable, unforgivable. In the last month, my entire life has collapsed. It is beyond a nightmare. I still cannot believe it and will never be able to accept it.

For weeks I have been paralyzed in pain. But I have no choice but to publicly declare that I am absolutely disgusted by my mother and what she has decided to do. It sickens me and makes me want to die. I need everyone to know that Loren Legarda lost her son forever because of this. Paint her bright red with that shame. Don’t let her forget it. In the words of a wise woman: I don’t know her,” he wrote.

Noting that Loren as former journalist experienced horrors of Martial Law, and rise to power of Marcos would prove to be detrimental for the Philippines.

“This is a woman who lived through Martial Law; she was once a journalist who taught me to value truth and justice. This is how vile, braindead, and reckless these people are. They literally have no idea what they are doing, the decades of violence and anguish they are unleashing,” he said.

“There is no understanding that another Marcos presidency would mean the end of everything for the Philippines. The end of history, ang hangganan ng kasaysayan (the end of history).”

