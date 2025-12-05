HONOR announces the upcoming launch of HONOR Magic8 Pro in the UAE

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced HONOR, the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated HONOR Magic8 Pro – on December 10 in Dubai, introducing a new milestone for smartphone innovation in the AI era. Building on the success of the Magic Series, the Magic8 Pro raises the bar for night photography, flagship performance and AI intelligence, giving young creators an effortless, intelligent way to capture and connect.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro is engineered as a storytelling companion designed to capture the region’s most unforgettable after-dark moments with remarkable clarity and ease. Equipped with a next-generation 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto Camera, the Magic8 Pro establishes a new standard for long-distance, low-light photography. For portraits, the AI Ultra Night Portrait redefines nighttime photography, preserving natural skin tones, softening background lights, and delivering images that feel alive with depth and warmth. And with up to 100x AI Super Zoom, even the smallest details become crystal clear, letting you see the night from a whole new perspective.

From vibrant cityscapes and moonlit skies to fast-moving objects and intimate portraits, the HONOR Magic8 Pro brings “the Perfect Night Photography” into users’ hands.

Beyond capture, HONOR Magic8 Pro delivers a full suite of AI editing tools to perfect images. With HONOR’s industry-first Magic Color feature, an AI-powered cinematic color engine, users can instantly apply cinematic tones, replicate any reference style they love, or experiment with built-in presets such as Golden Autumn, Romantic Blue, and Warm.

The upgraded AI Moving Photo mode moves beyond simple video clips, as it has been elevated with higher resolution, anti-shake fundamentals, and new creative modes like Slow motion, Motion trail, Motion clone.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro will be available in three refined color options- Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, and Black, each inspired by natural elements and crafted to reflect the region’s preference for modern elegance.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro will be available for pre-order, with an exciting price and amazing pre-order offers. More details on availability and launch offers will be announced soon.