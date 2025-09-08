HONOR brings smarter AI to foldables with HONOR Magic V5

HONOR has established itself as a global leading AI ecosystem company, redefining the potential of smart devices with a human-centric approach. By seamlessly integrating advanced AI with innovative design, the company has set a new standard for intelligent smartphones, empowering users to unlock their creativity and productivity.

Today, HONOR’s vision extends beyond smartphones, as the company is driving the evolution toward an intelligent world, with a bold HONOR Alpha Plan.

Pioneering the four-layer AI architecture in 2024

HONOR’s leadership in AI became especially evident in 2024, when it unveiled the industry’s first Four-Layer AI Architecture which was made up of 4 layers. At the base, cross-device and cross-OS AI connect different devices and systems, allowing them to share computing power and services.

The platform layer builds on this by creating a more personalized system that adapts to user needs and interactions. The third layer brings generative AI into apps, opening the door to new and innovative experiences. Finally, the top layer connects to powerful cloud-based services while protecting privacy.

The HONOR Alpha Plan: A bold AI vision in 2025

At MWC 2025, HONOR took its ambitions further by introducing the HONOR Alpha Plan, a strategic roadmap to guide the company’s evolution from a smartphone manufacturer into a to a global leading AI device ecosystem company.

Framed as a three-step journey, the plan starts with the development of intelligent phones, devices that embed AI not as a feature, but as a core component of user interaction.

The second phase will see HONOR expand its ecosystem by opening up industry boundaries and encouraging collaboration to create a unified AI framework that connects hardware, software, and services.

The final phase looks to the era of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where HONOR envisions co-creating new models for how humans and technology coexist and advance together for an intelligent world.

Global partnerships

As part of the brand’s plan and by collaborating closely with industry leaders like Google Cloud and Qualcomm, HONOR is also ensuring that its AI systems remain open, scalable, and secure. These partnerships allow HONOR to push the boundaries of what is possible while staying true to its human-first values.

A human-centric vision powered by AI

Throughout its AI journey, HONOR has remained committed to a simple yet powerful idea: that technology should be built around people, not the other way around. Whether enabling multilingual communication, enhancing photos, or simplifying user interfaces, HONOR’s AI is designed to make life easier, safer, and more creative. Through a combination of vision & execution, HONOR is setting a new benchmark for what AI consumer technology can – and should – be.