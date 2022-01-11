The new HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner: Your personal assistant on how to train like an Olympic champion

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced its first sports watch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner. The latest smartwatch is not only the wearer’s smart assistant but is also a personal training coach. The new HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner in Black and Grey Soft Silicone Strap variants will be available in the UAE from 14th January starting at a price of AED 1,299, with gifts worth AED 598 including: HUAWEI Smart Scale 3 and HUAWEI FreeLace. The sports smartwatch scientific fitness system, real-time heart rate monitoring, accurate track positioning, AI running coach, and boasts a 2-week battery life bolstered by the new HUAWEI Health Lab

Through recording environmental and health data, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner can formulate scientific and effective training plan, providing users with comprehensive and professional fitness experience boosted by the opening of the new 4680m2 HUAWEI Health lab facility in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, China. The new HUAWEI Health Lab represents a breakthrough in R&D project that will support more than 80 types of testing requests for R&D personnel in fields such as professional research, ecosystem co-development, and health and fitness scenario incubation.

Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, Keith Li, said, “Since 2015, the concept of health management has become increasingly popular. As people pay more and more attention to their health, the demand for health monitoring of smart devices is becoming stronger. We put forward the concept of active health management in 2018, using our leading technology capabilities to provide users with top notch active health detection management services. This is also in line with Huawei’s vision committed to bringing the digital world to everyone, every family, and every organisation, and build a smart world with all things connected.”

As one of the important means of daily health management for people, running training also has a lower entry requirement and can be benefit to most users. Therefore, Huawei focused on investing in running projects. Huawei’s strategy for health and fitness does not stop here. In fact, what Huawei wants to do is a whole new set of health systems based on smart wearable devices that connect users’ body data and life scenarios, and HUAWEI TruSportTM is just a component of this strategy.

In addition, the large amount of data generated during running, such as heart rate, pace, calorie consumption, etc., are like consumers’ personal check-ups, but for most people, it is difficult to interpret the data and provide training guidance based on the results. HUAWEI Health Lab has an extensive professional team, ranging from sports science researchers to medical experts, and from data acquisition engineers to algorithm engineers. These experts cover biology, sports training, medicine, software engineering, algorithm engineering, test engineering, biological engineering, applied sensor technology research, and more.

Huawei’s latest HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner intelligently defines the user’s physical ability level according to the user’s own physical state and exercise habits, and exclusively customise the scientific training plan. The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices.

Built for Sports

After nearly 6 years of development, Huawei finally developed a set of scientific fitness system and named it HUAWEI TruSportTM. With the algorithms, it can accurately collect various physical indicators generated by the human body during running, scientifically analyse the collected data, and present the most reasonable training tips. Based on HUAWEI TruSportTM, Huawei developed the Running Ability Index (RAI). To measure the running performance, which is hard to measure before, Huawei developed the RAI, using HUAWEI TruSportTM algorithm to calculate the relationship between heart rate and pace to get a personal score.

HUAWEI TruSportTM provides training load, which can scientifically evaluate training volume. It can help runners to scientifically quantify their training and Huawei proposes to use training load instead of running volume to measure training volume. Training load can also be measured by HUAWEI TruSportTM to advise runners on the degree of recovery and recovery time for a single training session. In this way, runners can plan a more reasonable amount of training.

Furthermore, HUAWEI TruSportTM can determine the degree of recovery and monitor short-term fatigue while also provides training index for users to understand their training status.

The HUAWEI GT Runner is a professional runner watch that was built for sports. It features the new HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology[1], bringing a newly upgraded heart rate module, 8 PDs in a circular arrangement, enhanced dynamic heart rate monitoring, more signal input, and an overall improved heart rate monitoring accuracy.

In the development process of the new HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+, Huawei is dedicated to offering a more accurate heart rate monitoring experience. Thanks to the new PPG 5.0 module, the accuracy of heart rate monitoring is greatly improved compared to the previous generation. The deviation of 10 bpm in most scenarios can reach more than 97%, which is as accurate as a heart rate belt. The HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+’s powerful anti-interference and noise reduction design can better cope with the motion noise caused by irregular movement, and improves the accuracy of heart rate measurement when working out, including during HIIT, yoga, aerobics, skipping rope, etc.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner has great performance in a small watch body and features five major satellite systems: GPS + Beidou + GLONASS + Galileo + QZSS. In addition, it also has a built-in Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning chip with a suspended hidden antenna that hides the positioning antenna in the lugs made of polymer fibre material. This reduces the interference of positioning signal caused by metal material. The innovative design improves the performance of the GPS antenna by 135% compared with the traditional design, which solves the pain points of balancing positioning accuracy and compact design, and further realises marathon track-level precise positioning without trajectory drift.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner focuses on the runners’ circle and gains insight into the in-depth running data. While ensuring the watch body is light and wear-resistant, it also gives the watch an artistic design. Drawing inspiration from the supercar’s air intake grille, HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner delivers a stylish design that represents speed and passion. Moreover, the hollowed-out watch lug increases the contact area with the air when running, so that it is sweat resistant and breathable, which results in a more comfortable wearing experience.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner adopts lightweight materials such as the high-strength polymer fibre body, which is light and comfortable. The weight of the entire watch body is as light as 38.5g[3], which means runners can barely notice it as they run. The antibacterial silicone watchstrap that comes with the smartwatch has good water-resistance, so runners do not need to worry about sweat and dirt contacting the strap during training. The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner comes with an exclusive data watch face that shows data including training load, RAI, recovery time and weather, and users can customise according to their needs.

Up to 2-weeks Long Battery Life

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner inherits the powerful battery life of Huawei’s wearable family, delivering 14-day[4] battery life in smart mode under typical usage scenarios and offers 8-day of long battery life in heavy usage scenario.

All-day Health Management

The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner provides continuous, real-time, and precise SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation), sleep and stress monitoring features for a comprehensive health management.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner sports the HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep monitoring technology which can perform sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep breathing monitoring, and provide you with assessment of sleep quality without disturbing your sleep. The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner is also a stress management assistant. This sports watch monitors your stress 24/7 and it will even notify you if your stress levels are high and even help you out with breathing guidance to help relieve some of the stress off you.

The new Healthy Living Shamrock has added many small features to better-fit users’ daily health needs. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders like Health challenges, daily water intake, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and stay positive are all small things related to your health.

Convenient Life Assistant Features

The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner supports Bluetooth calls, which enables users to make and receive calls via Bluetooth connection right form their wrist. Some of us like to listen to music when running, to help pump and get us into the rhythmic vibe, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner comes with a large storage space which can store up to 500 songs, so that more of your favourite songs can be saved and listened to during workouts. In addition, you can receive, read and reply to SMS messages right form your wrist thanks to the convenient message notifications aboard the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner.

Price and availability in the UAE

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner in Black and Grey Soft Silicone Strap variants will be available in the UAE from 14th January starting at a price of AED 1,299, with gifts worth AED 598 including: HUAWEI Smart Scale 3 and HUAWEI FreeLace. The offer can be purchased from Huawei’s official e-store, Huawei Experience stores and across select retailers.

[1] This product is not a medical device, the measurement data and results are for reference only, not as a basis for diagnosis and treatment.

[2] Data comes from Huawei Labs. The accuracy of heart rate monitoring with 10 bpm as measurement threshold during treadmill running, outdoor pacing, long interval and short interval training is as high as 97% on average.

[3] Data comes from Huawei Labs. The actual weight may vary due to individual product differences, please refer to the actual product.

[4] Data comes from Huawei Labs, actual usage may vary according to product configuration, usage, and environmental conditions. Typical scenario: Bluetooth call 30 minutes/week, music playback 30 minutes/week, heart rate turned on, scientific sleep monitoring at night, 90 minutes of average workout per week (GPS on), message notifications (50 messages per day, 6 calls, 3 alarms), the screen is waking up 200 times a day.