Philippines’ largest international property and investment show to be held in Dubai on November 5-6

The 8th annual edition of Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show, returns to Dubai, UAE on November 5-6, 2022.

The international investment exhibtion, to be held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai, will highlight the robust economic performance of the Philippines as the fastest-growing economy among its ASEAN peers, making it a premier investment destination in the region.

The Philippines’ 7.7 percent gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the final quarter of 2021 marked the highest growth in the region. Meanwhile, it recorded 8.3 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Among the strongest impetus for these economic developments is the surge in overseas remittances. Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that the $2.92 billion OFW remittances inflow sent through banks in July 2022 had set record-breaking 2.3 percent increase, from $2.85 billion a year earlier. A total of $128.39 million from the UAE largely contributed to the increase—making it among the consistent top sources of personal remittances.

The local real estate market is among the high-growth sectors that continue to benefit positive yields from the exceptional economic progress and investment-conducive business conditions in the Philippines.

An influx of overseas Filipinos and foreign investors who want to take advantage of the weaker peso to invest drives the current demand for real properties in the Philippines.

It is also well-reflected in the two to three-digit year-on-year sales increase recorded by the international divisions of Philippine property developers doing business in the UAE.

For instance, Ayala Land International Sales Inc. (ALISI), which posted an exponential YTD sales growth of 203 percent in value and 183 percent in units this year, recorded 31 percent YTD increase in value and 41 percent YTD increase in unit sales in the UAE. This brings their UAE sales at par with their international sales in the United States, which has been the single biggest source of sales for ALISI for the longest time, according to a report from The Filipino Times.

The surge in real property demand from the UAE was spurred by favorable employment opportunities and growing financial literacy among Filipinos in the Middle East country.

H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The return of Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this year speaks volumes about the robust recovery and vibrant economic growth of the Philippines’ investment and real estate sectors alongside the global financial outlook, especially here in the UAE. The pandemic has taught our OFWs that they must put their hard-earned money into good use and beneficial investments, in order to ensure a better quality of life for them and their family in the future. I would like to commend NPM Group for organizing the annual event, which brings together leading property developers from the Philippines, to cultivate the investment mindset of our kababayans in the UAE.”

Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Philippine Consul General in Dubai, stated: “Owning a house in the Philippines is a dream that overseas Filipinos have in common. It serves as a testament to their years of sacrifices and hard work abroad. “PPIE serves as an avenue for our dear kababayans in the UAE to help fulfill this dream, and allow them to learn about making sound investments to guarantee their financial security and ensure a comfortable retirement in the future.”

Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media Group, said: “The upgraded 6.5 percent projected growth rate this year makes the Philippines an economic powerhouse among its peers. This makes us confident more than ever at NPM Group to present our country as a premier investment hub in the region for Filipinos and foreign investors. Since its inception, PPIE has always been a conduit for our country’s march towards progress, and the return of our annual international exhibition brings this commitment to the fore. As a result of our persistent endeavor to bring financial literacy among Overseas Filipinos, we have helped create a saving and investment mindset that improves lives for generations to come.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group, said: “PPIE was born out of NPM Group’s dream to see every OFW thrive even during their retirement. This vision has never waned. We are encouraging Filipinos and investors from the UAE to participate in the 8th edition of PPIE and become empowered in terms of handling their finances, savings, investments, and even in terms of the post-pandemic skillsets that would make them even more sought-after employees in the UAE. This free, two-day event will help them pursue informed decisions today that would greatly impact their lives in the long run.”

In this free event, attendees can explore an array of real properties and business solutions and services—from Philippines leading property developers to banks, insurance companies, government-backed financial, investment and savings institutions, e-commerce, and money remittance centers.

Participants may also attend several keynotes from industry experts and CEOs of top property developers at 20 forums, featuring topics such as property investment and savings options for OFWs, government loans and business opportunities for OFWs, and self-development talks, among others.

PPIE 2022 will be participated in by RLC Residence as Gold Sponsor and Federal Land, Greenfield Development Corporation, Double Dragon and Ayala Land as Silver Sponsors. Exhibitors include Hausland, DMCI, Sta. Lucia, Bank of the Philippine Islands, and Philippine Airlines.

Various UAE-based organizations will also join the event, including the Filipino Social Club; Institute of Electrical Engineers of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter; Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – UAE Chapter; Institute of Electronics and Communications Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter; United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter; Emirates Culinary Guild; Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Dubai; Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates; Society of Human Resource Professionals & Associates; Bayanihan Abu Dhabi Council; Barista Community Middle East; Mastah Bartenders Association; among others.

Meanwhile, students from various schools — including Al Alfiah Filipino Private School, The Philippine Global School, New Filipino Private School, and Far Eastern Private School — will also participate in a number of competitions during the event.

As the most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, PPIE 2022 made history in the Gulf region for bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors during its past seven editions.

Participants may register for free at ppie.ae