Abu Dhabi reveals top 3 most violated COVID-19 regulations leading to over 1,672 fines

Staff Report 5 hours ago

Residents in Abu Dhabi are reminded to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations in the country after reports reveal that over 1,672 fines have been issued for those who failed to adhere to the measures.

The Abu Dhabi Police stated that the fines were issued at several shopping malls and beaches with a period of two months.

The top three violations include:

– Not wearing masks
– Not observing physical distancing
– Hosting gatherings above the maximum limits

“Abu Dhabi Police emphasises the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventative measures, and urges community members to act and behave responsibly while in public places,” as per the tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Staff Report

