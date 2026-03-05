UAE Cyber Security Council warns against spreading rumors and false information

The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning about the dangers of circulating rumors and unverified news, emphasizing that the rapid spread of misleading information during crises can create confusion and heighten public anxiety.

In a statement, the council urged the public to verify information and rely only on official government channels for accurate updates, stressing the importance of avoiding news from unknown or unreliable sources.

Under UAE law, individuals who use digital networks or technological platforms to publish, share, or repost false news, misleading reports, or malicious rumors that contradict official announcements may face legal penalties.

Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes states that offenders may face imprisonment of at least one year and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams if they spread false information that could incite public opinion, disrupt security, cause panic, or harm public interest, the national economy, or public health.

Penalties rise to a minimum of two years in prison and a fine of at least 200,000 dirhams if the actions incite public opinion against state authorities or occur during epidemics, crises, emergencies, or disasters.