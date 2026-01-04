Sexbomb Girls announce third reunion concert with 360-degree stage this February

The Sexbomb Girls are gearing up for another night of high-energy performances as they officially announced their third reunion concert, promising even more nostalgia and fan interaction.

Titled “Get Get Aw! The Sexbomb Concert rAWnd 3,” the show is set to take place on February 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. According to group member Rochelle Pangilinan, the upcoming concert is designed to outdo the first two successful reunion shows.

Rochelle shared on Instagram that the concert will feature a 360-degree stage setup, ensuring that fans from all sections of the arena will enjoy a front-row experience. She described the new format as more intimate, immersive, and filled with even more moments for fans to enjoy.

While ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced, anticipation continues to build following the group’s well-received reunion concerts last December, which featured guest performers and throwback performances that celebrated the group’s rise to fame on television, music charts, and pop culture.