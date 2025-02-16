RTA launches 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers that are strategically located throughout the emirate.
This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety, improve the quality of life for delivery personnel, and provide them with a comfortable environment while they await new orders, according to the RTA.
#RTA has completed the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers. Locations were selected based on operational data analysis, demand for delivery services, and coordination with delivery companies. As a result, rest areas have been established in key…
— RTA (@rta_dubai) February 16, 2025
“The implementation of the rest areas stems from RTA’s keenness to provide a safe and comfortable environment to facilitate the work of delivery bike drivers, especially in light of the significant growth witnessed by the delivery sector in recent years,” stated H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
H.E. Al Tayer noted that with the number of motorcycle delivery companies in Dubai reaching 2,535 and a total of 46,600 delivery bikes by the end of June last year, the project is crucial in reducing road accidents and promoting adherence to traffic laws.
He also emphasized that the rest areas are designed to minimize sun exposure while ensuring comfort, featuring air-conditioned seating for up to 10 riders and designated motorcycle parking.
The locations for these rest areas were determined through careful analysis of operational data and demand for delivery services, with sites established in key areas including Hessa Street, Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Riggat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Rashidiya, Al Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud, RTA said.
Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!
Additionally, RTA launched the “Delivery Service Excellence Award” in 2022 to elevate service standards in the sector, with the inaugural winners honored in 2024. Preparations for the second edition this year are already being done, said RTA.
The award recognizes excellence across three categories: Companies, Riders, and Partners, aiming to foster competition and improve service quality while promoting safety and professionalism in the delivery sector.