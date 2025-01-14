Duterte thanks Iglesia Ni Cristo for peace rally as he calls for national unity

Former President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude to the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) and its executive minister, Eduardo Manalo, for organizing the “National Rally for Peace” on Monday, which drew approximately 1.5 million participants at Manila’s Quirino Grandstand.

In a video message, Duterte emphasized that such gatherings are what the country needs in these challenging times, stating, “This is what our country needs—unity, not impeachment, wasteful government spending, or divisive actions. We must come together and move forward as one.”

The INC, which had previously voiced its support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s opposition to Vice President Sara Duterte’s potential impeachment, made it clear that the rally was not a demonstration against lawmakers seeking to remove the younger Duterte, who is considered a likely contender for the 2028 presidency.

Acknowledging the participants, Duterte praised their involvement as a sign of genuine concern for the nation, saying, “Amid all the noise, we must be purposeful in securing a meaningful future for our children and grandchildren.” He further called for a unified approach, adding, “Let us demand what is due our people. Let there be strong and resolute leadership in our country.”

Duterte, who appointed Manalo as his special envoy for overseas Filipino concerns during his term, noted that the INC leader was reappointed to the same position by President Marcos in 2023. The INC had also endorsed Duterte’s presidential candidacy in 2016, and he is now running for Davao City mayor in the upcoming May elections.

In Davao City, a peace rally also took place, attracting over 320,000 attendees, according to local police reports. Among the notable attendees was mayoral candidate Karlo Nograles, who expressed his belief in unity’s power to bring peace and progress. There were no major incidents reported, though around 200 individuals required medical attention due to weakness and dizziness.