Filipino Olympians make Dubai stopover before homecoming

Some of the Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, along with the Philippine Olympic Committee, made a stopover in Dubai before heading back to the Philippines for their homecoming. During their visit, they had the opportunity to take a photo opportunity with His Excellency Ferdinand Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai; and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno.

The President of the POC, Abraham Tolentino, also took on social media their photos at the Dubai International Airport (DXB). In one of the photos, he is seen posing with Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo and Olympic bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio.

The Philippine delegation wrapped up their Olympic journey as the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded on August 11, 2024. They are returning home with a historic 4 medals—two golds and two bronzes—marking the best performance of the Philippines in Olympic history.

The team is set to have their homecoming on August 13 and 14, 2024. On August 13, they will be warmly received by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at Malacañang Palace. The following day, they will be honored with a homecoming parade organized by the Presidential Communications Office, titled “Pagbibigay-Dangal: A Heroes’ Welcome for the Philippines’ 2024 Olympians.” The event can be watched live via the PCO and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) pages.