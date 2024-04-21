Dubai airport update: Major airlines resume full operations after record storms hit UAE

As of April 20, 2024, major airlines at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) announced that they have returned to operating their full flight schedules after facing record-breaking rainfall this week.

Emirates, after having to delay and cancel hundreds of flights due to adverse weather conditions, confirmed that they are now back in full operation.

“Our regular flight schedules have been restored. Passengers previously stranded in the airport transit area have been rebooked and are enroute to their destinations. We have put together a taskforce to sort, reconcile, and deliver some 30,000 pieces of left-behind baggage to their owners,” Emirates said in a statement.

Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, posted an open letter to passengers, offering their sincere apologies for the disruptions in their flights.

“This week has been one of the toughest for Emirates operationally, as record storms hit the United Arab Emirates. I would like to offer our most sincere apologies to every customer who has had their travel plans disrupted during this time,” Clark said.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has also restored their full flight operations from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB on Saturday.

“We are operating our full flight schedule from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at @dxb today. Our focus over the coming days continues to be on our passengers whose travel plans have been impacted,” Flydubai wrote on social media.

DXB has also expressed gratitude and offered their apologies to travellers for the “frustration and distress” that the torrential rains have caused them.

“The recent unprecedented weather event in the UAE and the operational disruptions it caused at #DXB have been a great challenge for us all, but it has been the most challenging for our guests who’ve had to spend much longer than they expected at our terminals,” DXB wrote in a statement.

To bring comfort to passengers during this challenging time, they have deployed a team of ground staff and volunteers to work around the clock to deliver more than 73,000 packs of snacks and water.

“We understand the frustration and distress that the past few days have caused many travellers, and we thank you all for your patience and understanding as our operations recover. Please know that your welfare is, and will always continue to be, our number one priority,” it added.

DXB advised all departing passengers to get to their terminal three hours before their departure time to allow enough time for check-ins.

“Please do NOT arrive too early as this leads to further overcrowding at the airport.”

