Dubai airports cancels, diverts flights due to heavy rain

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photo: A Flydubai aircraft seen from inside a bus at Dubai International Airport, UAE, November 17, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell

UPDATE: Operations at DXB temporarily halted for 25 minutes, leading to the cancellation of 45 flights.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) faced disruptions on Tuesday morning as heavy rain swept through the region, prompting the cancellation of nine outbound and eight inbound flights. Additionally, three flights were diverted to nearby airports due to the inclement weather conditions.

A spokesperson from Dubai Airports acknowledged the impact, stating, “Normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions since early hours on Tuesday, April 16.”

Passengers are advised to stay informed by checking directly with their respective airlines or the official Dubai Airport website for the latest updates on their flights.

Furthermore, due to congestion and waterlogging on roads, travelers are encouraged to utilize alternative transportation methods such as the Dubai Metro and allocate extra time for their journey to DXB.

The RTA has also issued an advisory that delays have been reported going to and from the airport.

This weather-induced disruption isn’t exclusive to DXB; across the UAE, flight schedules have been affected. Budget carrier Flydubai confirmed flight cancellations and delays, urging passengers to monitor updates closely and allow for additional travel time.

As weather forecasts predict continued adverse conditions for April 16 and 17 in Dubai, travelers are advised to plan accordingly, prioritizing timely arrival at the airport and staying informed about their flight status.

Ahead of the heavy rains, airline company Emirates has released an advisory to notify its passengers of the potential delay in flights.

