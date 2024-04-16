Dubai airports cancels, diverts flights due to heavy rain

UPDATE: Operations at DXB temporarily halted for 25 minutes, leading to the cancellation of 45 flights.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) faced disruptions on Tuesday morning as heavy rain swept through the region, prompting the cancellation of nine outbound and eight inbound flights. Additionally, three flights were diverted to nearby airports due to the inclement weather conditions.

Dubai Airport enjoying a light shower 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/4g9pEf3RKg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 16, 2024

A spokesperson from Dubai Airports acknowledged the impact, stating, “Normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions since early hours on Tuesday, April 16.”

We are temporarily diverting arriving flights this evening until the weather conditions improve. Departures will continue to operate. Together with our partners, we’re working to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to you. Follow @DXB for further updates. — DXB (@DXB) April 16, 2024

Passengers are advised to stay informed by checking directly with their respective airlines or the official Dubai Airport website for the latest updates on their flights.

Furthermore, due to congestion and waterlogging on roads, travelers are encouraged to utilize alternative transportation methods such as the Dubai Metro and allocate extra time for their journey to DXB.

The RTA has also issued an advisory that delays have been reported going to and from the airport.

#RoadUpdate: Expected delay on Airport Road., Please use the #DubaiMetro and alternative routes such as Marrakesh St. and Rebat St. to reach Dubai Airport easily.#YourComfortMatters — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 16, 2024

This weather-induced disruption isn’t exclusive to DXB; across the UAE, flight schedules have been affected. Budget carrier Flydubai confirmed flight cancellations and delays, urging passengers to monitor updates closely and allow for additional travel time.

As weather forecasts predict continued adverse conditions for April 16 and 17 in Dubai, travelers are advised to plan accordingly, prioritizing timely arrival at the airport and staying informed about their flight status.

Due to adverse weather conditions forecast in Dubai on 16 and 17 April, customers headed to @DXB may experience road delays. Plan for extra travel time to reach the airport, and complete check-in formalities before arrival for added convenience. https://t.co/wdbBF1Ko0D pic.twitter.com/pDYIB1aUMY — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 15, 2024

Ahead of the heavy rains, airline company Emirates has released an advisory to notify its passengers of the potential delay in flights.