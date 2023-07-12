NewsTFT News

UAE declares official Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

2 hours ago

UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has officially announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees.

On Friday, July 21, those working in the federal government will have a day off to commemorate the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), predicts that the new Hijri year (Muharram 1) will most likely begin on Wednesday, July 19.

According to the Islamic calendar, the holiday will fall on the first day of Muharram. The decision was made in accordance with the Cabinet’s Resolution, which establishes the official holiday agenda for both the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has sent a circular to all ministries and federal departments, notifying them about the 1445 Hijri holiday.

It’s important to note that unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar relies on moon sightings. As a result, dates are subject to change based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

