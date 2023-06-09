Grit, Grace, Grandiose: Witness the beauty and elegance of the Ystilo & Moda Fashion Show in Kalayaan 2023

In celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day, the Kalayaan 2023 event is set to bring together esteemed fashion icons in the UAE as it opens its third season of the Ystilo and Moda Fashion Show, which will take place on June 10, 2023 at Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Center.

The Ystilo and Moda, as part of the Kalayaan celebration, is a legacy of Dra. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes which is passed on to Josie Conlu, Project Manager at Emirates Love Philippines, for the Filipino community in the UAE.

This season is bigger and better than ever — as it will showcase exceptional talent from experienced and award-winning Filipino designers in the UAE including Harvey Cenit, Aaronic Atelier, Nicko Palad, and Ryan Pacioles. Moreover, for the first time ever, the youngest Emirati designer in the UAE — Roudha Jamal— will participate in the grand event.

Harvey Cenit, The Filipino Times awardee for Most Promising Designer 2016, one of Illustrado Magazine’s Most Influential Filipinos in the Gulf, and Fashion Factor 3rd Season Grand Champion, is always thrilled and proud to present his works to all the Filipino audience.

“It’s always a great moment if my fashion shows are attended by Pinoys, kasi nandoon ung pressure na kailangan mo ipadama sakanila na proud sila sa’yo,” Cenit said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Aaronic Atelier, Owner and Creative Director of Aaronic Atelier and Fashion Factor 2nd Edition Grand Best Haute Couture Grand Winner, is set to bring a bolder and bigger collection this season. In every show, he makes sure to wow his international audience by exceeding their expectations of his fashion pieces.

Ryan Pacioles, The Filipino Times awardee for Most Promising Designer 2018, Designer to the Stars, Creative Director of Atelier Zuhra, and one of Illustrado Magazine’s Most Influential Filipinos in the Gulf, is excited to present his designs and contribute to the vibrant showcase of Filipino talent.

“I look forward to celebrating our rich cultural heritage and making a positive impact in the fashion industry through this event,” Pacioles said.

Nicko Palad, Creative Designer of Nicko Palad Atelier, 2022 Philippine Business Council Trash to Wearable 2nd Place winner, and 2023 Fashion Factor Top 1 Designer Winner Season 4 (Best Evening Attire), explains that the fashion show is not just an event, but it is an immersive experience that celebrates the transformative power of fashion. For him, it is an ode to the creative minds that shape the industry and an invitation to witness the evolution of style firsthand.

Keen on bridging the Filipino and Emirati culture, the Kalayaan 2023 event will feature Emirati designer Roudha Jamal for the first time. Being the youngest Emirati designer in the UAE, Jamal will present her collection for “The Whales” which is an upscale luxury streetwear brand.

During the Ystilo and Moda Fashion Show, the audience can expect to step into a world where imagination meets reality, where fabrics come to life, and where every step exudes confidence and grace.

The Kalayaan 2023 event is expected to foster unity among Filipinos in the Middle East, providing them with an opportunity to celebrate their heritage, connect with fellow community members, and create lasting memories. With its wide range of engaging activities and performances, Kalayaan 2023 promises to be a momentous occasion that Filipinos in the Middle East should not miss.

Admission to the event is free, and Filipinos from all across the region are encouraged to participate and experience the vibrant celebration of the 125th Philippines Independence Day.

For more information about Kalayaan 2023 and its schedule of activities, please visit their page on Facebook: Kalayaan 2023